Mobile Marine Corps Veteran Gary Cooper leaves a lasting legacy

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile native and Marine Corps Veteran Major General Gary Cooper passed away on Saturday.

Cooper who is recognized as the first African-American Marine Corps officer to lead an infantry company into combat in Vietnam, earned two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star among other distinctions.

Black History Month Trailblazer: General Gary Cooper

He graduated from McGill-Toolen High School and the University of Notre Dame. After graduating from college, Cooper joined the Marine Corps. Along with serving in Vietnam, Cooper rose through the ranks, eventually being promoted to Major General.

The Mobile native also served as Assistant Secretary for the Air Force under President George H.W. Bush. He also served as ambassador to Jamaica. Cooper was also co-founder and CEO of Commonwealth Bank.

General Gary Cooper was 87 years old.

