Mobile man turns himself in after shooting brother: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man turned himself in to authorities in connection to an early Tuesday morning shooting, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Clint Lewis Campbell, 52, is accused of shooting his brother in a home on the 1400 block of Katye Street.

Clint Campbell (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office).

Officers responded to a reported shooting at the home around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

They found a male suffered a minor injury after he was shot inside the home.

Campbell is now facing a second-degree assault charge.

He will appear in court on Monday for a bond hearing.

