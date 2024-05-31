Mobile man turns himself in for alleged involvement in March apartment shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has turned himself over to police in connection with a March shooting that left a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lorenzo Marco Harris, 18, turned himself in on Wednesday in connection with the shooting.

Lorenzo Marco Harris (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at 6964 Airport Blvd., Linx Apartments.

Officers said they learned at the scene that the male victim was shot following a “dispute” with another person.

Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Harris faces charges including first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and attempting to elude.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a bond hearing.

