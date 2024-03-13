Mobile man, suspect in Dauphin Street shooting, surrenders: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man surrendered to police Monday and was arrested in connection with a March 3 shooting, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Detectives with the Mobile Police Department identified Torrey Larmar Eaves Jr., 22, as the suspect in a Sunday, March 3, shooting in the area of Dauphin Street near Conception Street that left a man injured after being shot on a sidewalk.

Torrey Larmar Eaves Jr. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Eaves surrendered to police Monday, was arrested and transported to Metro Jail.

He is charged with first-degree assault.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Jail Log, he’ll appear in court for a bond hearing on Wednesday.

