Mobile man sentenced to life in prison for Christmas Day rape

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Todd Overstreet to life in prison for breaking into a woman’s home and raping her on Christmas Day 2020.

Prosecutors said that Overstreet was high on drugs on Christmas Day 2020, and broke into a woman’s home in the Country Club Village area of Mobile.

Todd Overstreet. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

He hid in her closet, and once she returned, he pulled a gun on her and began to sexually assault her.

He then led investigators on a manhunt for two weeks, and then he was spotted by an officer and captured while walking in the area of Cody Road North.

Overstreet was sentenced to life for first-degree burglary, sex abuse by force and sodomy. He’s also serving a concurrent 10-year sentence for his second-degree assault.

Overstreet was also given credit for the time he already served in Metro Jail toward his prison sentence.

