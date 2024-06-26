Mobile man sentenced for illegal firearm possession: USDOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man will serve time in prison after he was found guilty of firearm possession by a previously convicted felon, according to the United States Department of Justice.

26-year-old Randy Fisher Crandle was arrested on Nov. 22, 2022, by Mobile Police after a traffic stop in which officers reportedly found him to have a firearm.

Crandle already had several felony convictions including robbery, arson and assault, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

He was ultimately indicted and pled guilty to the charge.

According to the USDOJ, United States District Court Judge Kristi K. DuBose sentenced Crandle to 77 months in prison, which will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release for illegally possessing a firearm.

This case was part of the USDOJ’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Mobile Police Department investigated the case.

