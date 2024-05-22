Mobile man dies in motorcycle crash Tuesday: ALEA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The ALEA news release said 36-year-old Charles Deric Wilkins Schmidt was killed in the two-vehicle crash, which happened on Old Pascagoula Road near Lazy Lane in Mobile County, according to the release.

The 2009 motorcycle Schmidt was driving was hit by a 2012 Hyundai Veloster around 12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the release.

Schmidt was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate.

