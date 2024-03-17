Mobile man, convicted felon sentenced after police find gun in car after chase: USDOJ

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced after officers said they found a loaded gun inside his car following a police chase.

35-year-old Vincent Carnell Cole was indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and pled guilty to the charge, according to reports.

Per court documents, the Mobile Police Department pulled Cole over for a traffic stop. Although he initially stopped his car and spoke to officers, he reportedly sped off through a residential area before losing control of his vehicle and sliding off the road. Cole reportedly climbed out of his car in an attempt to flee, but MPD caught him.

MPD officers say they found a loaded Glock Model 19 firearm inside the glovebox of Cole’s car. Cole reportedly admitted to possessing the firearm that was in the glove box.

United States District Judge Terry F. Moorer sentenced Cole to 64 months in prison. Cole was also ordered to complete a three-year term of supervised release for illegally possessing the firearm.

Moorer said that Cole had violated the conditions of his supervised release since he was illegally possessing a firearm while on federal supervision.

Cole was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his new criminal conduct while on supervision to run consecutively with his 64-month sentence, according to the USDOJ.

U.S. Attorney Sean Costello of the Southern District of Alabama made the announcement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mobile Police Department investigated the case.

According to the release, this case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that aims to make communities safer by bringing together different levels of law enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin D. Kopf prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

