Mobile man arrested after traffic stop leads to police finding stolen gun, drugs: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested after police found a stolen gun, drugs, and counterfeit money during a traffic stop, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Wilmer woman arrested after driving under the influence: Semmes Police

20-year-old Dennis Earl Lamar of Mobile was arrested Monday and charged with receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, and possession of a forged instrument, an MPD news release said.

Officers made a traffic stop on Monday around 7 p.m. in the area of Dauphin Island Parkway and Interstate 10, according to the release.

The release said officers searched the car and found the stolen gun, drugs, and counterfeit money.

Authorities release arrest numbers for Hangout Fest 2024

Lamar was taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.