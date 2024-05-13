Mobile man arrested after police find stolen car behind home: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested after officers with the Mobile Police Department reportedly found a stolen car parked behind a home.

An MPD news release said 50-year-old Tawain Oneal Pettway, of Mobile, was arrested Sunday and charged with property theft.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Hubert Pierce Road around 11 a.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle theft, according to the release.

When they arrived, officers reportedly found that the victim’s car was missing. The officers found the vehicle parked behind a home, according to the release.

Pettway was taken to Mobile Metro Jail.

