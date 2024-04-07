Mobile man arrested near Houma on armed robbery, vehicle theft charges: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

GRAY, La. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was arrested near Houma, La. Thursday in connection to an armed robbery, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

UPDATE: Mobile County Sheriff says he’s ‘dissatisfied’ with how Prichard PD handles criminal cases

46-year-old Dernathius Sheward Jackson of Mobile was arrested on multiple felony offenses.

According to the sheriff’s office’s news release, deputies with TPSO were called to a business on the 3800 block of West Park Avenue around 9 a.m. Thursday for a report of a disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who allegedly told them that a man, now identified as Jackson, robbed him at gunpoint in the bathroom of the business. The man took his wallet, according to the report.

A mugshot of Dernathius Sheward Jackson (Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The release said the victim was able to describe the weapon used and a description of the man. Deputies began investigating and reportedly found a man, Jackson, who matched the suspect’s description near the business.

The release said deputies initially could not find the gun described but were able to identify Jackson. Deputies did a second search of the business in which they were able to find the gun that was an exact match to the description given by the victim, the release said.

Once deputies found the gun, Jackson ran from the area to avoid being arrested but was eventually captured, according to the release.

Deputies questioned Jackson, who “provided information that led deputies to a nearby vehicle,” which was linked to Jackson, according to the release.

That vehicle had allegedly been reported stolen out of Mobile. According to the release, deputies also found evidence linking Jackson to the theft.

Prichard police looking to question 3 men in connection to August 2023 homicide

Jackson was arrested on charges of armed robbery, use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a motor vehicle, and resisting an officer.

Jackson is at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and was not granted bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.