Mobile man arrested in connection with Stockton mass shooting: Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and the Bay Minette Police Department say they made an arrest in the Stockton May Day shooting that killed three and injured 15.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office seeks car reportedly involved in shooting

According to a press release, Robert G. Brown of Mobile was arrested and charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting.

Robert G. Brown (Baldwin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“We are grateful for the victims and witnesses who assisted us in identifying and arresting one of our offenders,” the release said.

Although one arrest was made, authorities say, “Our job is far from complete.”

The release from Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office promised that they would continue the investigation until they have identified, charged, and arrested every shooter in the incident.

However, the release notes that they still need help: “With that, we still need help from witnesses and victims who attended this event to accomplish that.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance to provide information and details that will help move this investigation forward and secure a successful prosecution.”

Anyone with information about the shooting, who captured video during the event, or who is willing to identify offenders is asked to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-972-8589, option 7.

MORE COVERAGE:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.