Mobile man arrested in connection to Maison De Ville Apartments shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a December 2023 shooting at Maison De Ville that killed a 20-year-old man and left an 18-year-old woman in critical condition.

Haratio Donzell Stewart, 31, of Mobile, was taken into custody and jailed Tuesday night. He is charged with attempted murder, murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Haratio Donzell Stewart (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the woman injured in the shooting has since been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Stewart is accused of shooting into the man and woman’s vehicle while they were sitting in it at the apartment complex parking lot.

SHOOTING LOCATION:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.