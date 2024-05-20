Mobile man accused of assaulting woman: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a woman Saturday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The MPD news release said officers were called to the 800 block of N. Carolina Street around 7 a.m. for an incident that allegedly happened Saturday night.

A mugshot of Joseph Pettway (Mobile County Sheriff’s Office).

When officers arrived at the location, they heard that a man assaulted a woman around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.

48-year-old Joseph Nathaniel Pettway Jr., of Mobile, was arrested and charged with domestic violence strangulation, domestic violence assault and domestic violence menacing, according to the release.

