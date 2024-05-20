Mobile man accused of assaulting mother during argument: MPD

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local man was arrested after he was accused of assaulting his mother during an argument, according to the Mobile Police Department.

An MPD news release said officers were called to the 3000 block of Lacoste Road around 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic incident.

When they arrived, officers heard that a woman’s son had assaulted her during an argument, according to the release.

A mugshot of Christian Braun (Mobile County Sheriff’s Office).

Mobile Police arrested 31-year-old Christian Martin Braun.

He is charged with domestic violence strangulation, domestic violence assault and unlawful imprisonment, according to the release.

