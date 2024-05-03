Mobile home fire displaces 2 occupants in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A fire damaged a mobile home and displaced two occupants on Thursday, May 2 in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD).

LCFD said that about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of west Picacho Ave. to the report of a mobile home fire.

Crews learned that one of the occupants awoke to find smoke coming from the home’s bathroom. The occupant quickly discovered the fire appeared to originate underneath the mobile home, according to LCFD.

LCFD said both occupants and the family dog were able to safely evacuate the mobile home.

The American Red Cross was asked to assist with temporary housing for the displaced occupants.

LCFD said the cause of the fire and damage estimates have yet to be determined.

