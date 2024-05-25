Mobile Fire-Rescue helps woman out of burning vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue crews responded to the 7700 block of Hitt Road on Friday afternoon for a reported vehicle fire.

According to an MFRD release, Engine 26 arrived at the scene around 4:30 p.m. Friday seeing a power pole down, and its high voltage power lines fell on the roof of a Toyota Camry, and a woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car.

“Of the three downed wires, one rested against the car, while wind caused another to intermittently contact the car, arcing and igniting the ceiling liner of the vehicle,” the MFRD release said.

Crews established a safe zone, but they had to tell the driver to not move to prevent contact with conductive metals even though smoke was filling the car and burning ceiling plastic was dripping near the driver, the release said.

“Firefighters slid a 10-foot-long pike pole onto the roof of the car to keep the wire from contacting it,” the release said. “The pike pole, a tool used to tear down ceilings during firefighting, has a long shaft made of nonconductive fiberglass.”

The release said firefighters used a 6-foot pike pole to open the car door, and they instructed the woman how to safely exit the vehicle and into the safe zone.

The melting materials eventually lit the vehicle on fire, which burned until the power lines were de-energized by Alabama Power.

MFRD crews then used water and foam to extinguish the fire, the release said.

“It was a bad situation, getting worse as time went on,” MFRD Capt. Charles Andrews said. “We were very fortunate to get her out of there.”

District 4, Engines 26 and 11, and Truck 27 worked the fire.

MFRD did not report any injuries.

