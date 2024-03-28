Mobile Fire-Rescue extinguishes fire burning two homes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department extinguished a fire Wednesday night that affected two homes on El Dorado Drive.

MFRD crews responded at 8:12 p.m. to a fire on the 2500 block of El Dorado Drive in Mobile.

FIRE LOCATION:

Crews found a vacant single-story wood-frame home fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was burning on the corner of an adjacent home. The residents at the adjacent home had already evacuated.

According to officials, the fire was under control in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. News 5 is on the scene and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

