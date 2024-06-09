Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests nearly two dozen people in alleged dog fighting bust

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A news release from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested nearly two dozen people, breaking up an alleged dog fighting ring. Approximately 23 people were arrested and 14 dogs were removed.

News release from MCSO:

On June 8, 2024, at approximately 8:00 pm, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence located at 13020 Williams Avenue in Axis, Alabama. MCSO Detectives

located an active criminal dog fighting ring at the location and have arrested approximately 23 suspects. MCSO seized marijuana, spice, and several firearms. Mobile County Animal Control responded and has removed approximately 14 dogs.

Early this morning we noticed several arrests in the Mobile County Jail log for people charged with dog fighting. The news release says more detailed information will be released later.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.