Mobile County man guilty of taking money, not doing the work, on both sides of the Bay

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County man has pled guilty and been sentenced to years of probation in Mobile and Baldwin Counties for scamming his customers out of thousands of dollars.

Jason Quinnelly, 41, of Semmes portrayed himself as a businessman but his victims call him a thief. This week he pled guilty to bilking some of those customers on both sides of the Bay out of more than $223,000.

“This is where the building was going to sit right here.” Two years ago, Carmen and Kenneth Tillman contacted Jason Quinnelly about building a metal storage shed. They paid him $7,500 upfront for plans and engineering.

“I had all the prep work done, that was another thousand and never heard anything,” Carmen Tillman said. “He wouldn’t return my phone calls, emails, nothing.”

They weren’t the only ones. Victims came forward in Mobile and Baldwin Counties all with similar stories about how Quinnelly took their money but never did the work.

“He talked a good talk,” Tillman said. “He was a con artist. He conned you well; he put up a good front.”

This week, Tillman did get something from Quinnelly, her day in court. “I wanted him to face me in court and say yes, I did this and he even admitted to the judge that he did it willingly and on purpose to steal that money from us.”

Quinnelly didn’t get jail time, “If he goes to jail he can’t make restitution,” Tillman said.

He did get several years of probation and will have to re-pay all the victims, including the Tillmans, all of the money he took.

