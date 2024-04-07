Mobile County Health Department offers low-cost rabies clinics in April

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, “Vaccination of dogs, cats, and ferrets is required by law.” Fortunately, Mobile pet owners have resources to help vaccinate their animals.

The Mobile County Health Department is providing a series of low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets.

Here is a list of the remaining drive-through clinics scheduled in April.

April 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howells Ferry Road in Mobile

April 13, 1 to 3 p.m., Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

April 20, 10 a.m. to noon, Glamour Paws Grooming, 10005 Dauphin Island Parkway in Theodore

April 26, 9 a.m. to noon, hosted by Prichard Animal Shelter, 2402 West Rebel Road (the clinic will be in the Prichard Municipal Stadium parking lot)

The rabies clinics offer one-year-long rabies vaccines for $12. According to the release, all rabies shots are payable in cash.

This month’s vaccination clinics are part of a larger initiative to ensure animals are vaccinated against rabies. In 2023, the program vaccinated 2,004 household pets, according to a news release.

For more information, visit the Mobile County Health Department’s rabies site.

