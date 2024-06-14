Mobile County courthouse cracking down on cellphone use in courtrooms

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY

13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

STANDING ORDER REGARDING PHOTOGRAPHING, FILMING AND RECORDING IN THE COURTHOUSE AND PORTABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICES

By Order of the Presiding Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama:

In order to better serve the public and the citizens of Mobile County, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that, except as stated herein, the taking of photographs, filming, recording audio or video, or the possession or use of a “Portable Electronic Device”, as defined herein, shall be and is prohibited on the second, third, (except within the Mobile County Law Library) fourth, sixth, eighth, and ninth floors of the North Tower of the Mobile County Government Complex, otherwise known as the Mobile County Courthouse.

This order is the direct result of repeated and increasingly frequent acts that have interfered with the operations of the Court and that have created a danger to crime victims, criminal defendants, witnesses, and Court Personnel.

Portable Electronic Device shall mean:

Taking photographs, filming, taking video, and taking audio recordings on those floors and in those areas forbidden, or the possession of a Portable Electronic Device on those floors and in those areas forbidden, will be considered a violation of both this Standing Order, and Ala.

Code § 13A-10-130 (interfering with judicial proceedings), and will subject the offender to forfeiture of the device, removal from the Courthouse, arrest, criminal contempt proceedings, and/or fines and penalties provided by law.

This Standing Order, as it pertains to taking photographs, filming, taking video, and taking audio recordings, may be waived in limited circumstances by the Presiding Judge.

This Standing Order, as it pertains to the possession of a Portable Electronic Device, (but not as to taking photographs, filming, taking video, or taking audio) does not apply to Court Personnel (defined as anyone employed within the Courthouse), Licensed Attorneys and their staff, Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers, State Probation, CRO and Community Corrections Officers, Department of Forensic Sciences employees, The Mobile County District Attorney and his Attorneys and staff, the Mobile County Public Defender and his Attorneys and staff, Expert Witnesses called to testify, persons summoned to serve on jury duty or otherwise serving as jurors or grand jurors, and anyone else authorized by the Presiding Judge, or, and on a temporary basis, the Judge presiding over that person’s proceeding.

This Order shall take effect June 10, 2024.

DONE this 2 &detay of May, 2024.