Mobile County courthouse cracking down on cellphone use in courtrooms
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An order has been put in place at the Mobile County courthouse to limit cellphone use in courtrooms.
First jubilee of the year spotted in Point Clear; multiple citations handed to participants
Several notices have been placed in the elevators; advising people that cellphones, laptops, and other technological devices that can be used to record court proceedings are prohibited from the courtrooms.
Circuit Court Judge Wesley Pipes prepared the order, and it went into effect on June 10.
Judge Pipes cites in the order that previous instances with devices have caused issues in court proceedings by stating, “This order is the direct result of repeated and increasingly frequent acts that have interfered with operations of the Court and that have created a danger to crime victims, criminal defendants, witnesses, and Court Personnel.”
The order goes on to list portable electronic devices including: “cellphones, computer tablets, any device capable of taking a digital or actual photograph, any device capable of filming or recording audio or video, and any device capable of transmitting an audio phone conversation, audio communication, text message. email, message over a digital production, or information by other means.”
Teen arrested in Baldwin County after high-speed chase in Santa Rosa County: FHP
The full order reads as follows:
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF MOBILE COUNTY
13TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
STANDING ORDER REGARDING PHOTOGRAPHING, FILMING AND RECORDING IN THE COURTHOUSE AND PORTABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICES
By Order of the Presiding Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit of the State of Alabama:
In order to better serve the public and the citizens of Mobile County, it is hereby ORDERED, ADJUDGED, and DECREED that, except as stated herein, the taking of photographs, filming, recording audio or video, or the possession or use of a “Portable Electronic Device”, as defined herein, shall be and is prohibited on the second, third, (except within the Mobile County Law Library) fourth, sixth, eighth, and ninth floors of the North Tower of the Mobile County Government Complex, otherwise known as the Mobile County Courthouse.
This order is the direct result of repeated and increasingly frequent acts that have interfered with the operations of the Court and that have created a danger to crime victims, criminal defendants, witnesses, and Court Personnel.
Portable Electronic Device shall mean:
Taking photographs, filming, taking video, and taking audio recordings on those floors and in those areas forbidden, or the possession of a Portable Electronic Device on those floors and in those areas forbidden, will be considered a violation of both this Standing Order, and Ala.
Code § 13A-10-130 (interfering with judicial proceedings), and will subject the offender to forfeiture of the device, removal from the Courthouse, arrest, criminal contempt proceedings, and/or fines and penalties provided by law.
This Standing Order, as it pertains to taking photographs, filming, taking video, and taking audio recordings, may be waived in limited circumstances by the Presiding Judge.
This Standing Order, as it pertains to the possession of a Portable Electronic Device, (but not as to taking photographs, filming, taking video, or taking audio) does not apply to Court Personnel (defined as anyone employed within the Courthouse), Licensed Attorneys and their staff, Law Enforcement and Corrections Officers, State Probation, CRO and Community Corrections Officers, Department of Forensic Sciences employees, The Mobile County District Attorney and his Attorneys and staff, the Mobile County Public Defender and his Attorneys and staff, Expert Witnesses called to testify, persons summoned to serve on jury duty or otherwise serving as jurors or grand jurors, and anyone else authorized by the Presiding Judge, or, and on a temporary basis, the Judge presiding over that person’s proceeding.
This Order shall take effect June 10, 2024.
DONE this 2 &detay of May, 2024.
Circuit Court of Mobile County 13th Judicial Court
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.