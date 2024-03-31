Mobile County Administrator Glenn Hodge announces retirement

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Administrator Glenn L. Hodge is retiring from public service effective April 1, the county announced Friday.

E. Edwin (Eddie) Kerr, who was previously the Mobile County Deputy Administrator, was named Interim County Administrator on March 1 to facilitate the transition.

About Glenn Hodge’s service to the city

Hodge was appointed to his position in 2019 and has since overseen the Mobile County Commission Administration’s daily operations.

But his service to the city goes much farther back.

He’s worked with Mobile County since 1989, and his first position was a supervisor and investigator role with the License Commissioner’s office.

Hodge has served as the Interim County Administrator, Deputy County Administrator and Director of General Services, in which he supervised animal control, environmental enforcement, parks, custodial, risk management and the mail center.

Mobile County Administrator Glenn L. Hodge is retiring from his post on April 1. (Photo courtesy of Mobile County)

Officials said Hodge was instrumental in the county commission’s internal restructuring to maximize efficiency and modernize operations beginning in 2018 when the commission transitioned to new financial and human resources/payroll software and operations.

‘He has made a difference’

“Through decades of dedicated public service, Glenn has been a cornerstone of the Mobile County team,” District 2 Commissioner Connie Hudson said.

“He has made a difference through his wisdom, integrity, unwavering dedication, and his invaluable contributions. He’s been part of the County family for almost 35 years, and he will be greatly missed as he embarks on a new chapter enjoying his well-deserved retirement.”

Hodge worked in the banking industry and owned a consulting business before working for Mobile County.

He also served 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves and retired as a Petty Officer.

“During Glenn Hodge’s tenure at Mobile County, he drew upon a deep reservoir of leadership experience gained during his military career,” District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood said. “His gift was identifying talented employees and supporting and mentoring them as they learned to be excellent public servants.

“Mobile County will miss his extraordinary organizational skills and his mission-driven approach to managing county government.”

From playing football to public service

Hodge graduated from the University of Pittsburg with a bachelor’s degree in economics, and he began his career in the National Football League as a defensive back with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hodge has also completed the Southwest Alabama Police Academy and the Northwest Alabama Law Enforcement Academy and earned a certification from the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama designated Hodge as a “Certified County Administrator” in 2022.

Other honors include being the class president of his police academy, receiving the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Reservist of the Year, receiving the “Preparation Equals Performance” Award from the U.S. Coast Guard, and earning a spot on the All-Eastern Football Squad.

Hodge has also served on several boards of directors, including the Mobile County Communications District (9-1-1) and the Mobile Area Education Foundation.

“Glenn’s 30+ year journey from the field to the lead role of County Administrator demonstrates his dedication and commitment to public service,” District 3 Commissioner Randall Dueitt said.

“During his tenure, Mobile County Administration adopted new systems and structures that will impact operations for years to come. As he begins his next chapter, I wish Glenn an enjoyable retirement.”

