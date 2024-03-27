Mobile City Councilman discusses possible marijuana penalty changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council is talking about changing the penalties for marijuana use in the city.

Councilman Joel Daves said Tuesday he would sponsor an ordinance that would make personal use a ticketable rather than a criminal offense.

This comes two weeks after Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch announced Operation Up in Smoke, promising to arrest people caught smoking pot in public.

It’s not clear if what Daves is proposing is at odds with the sheriff.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall was in the WKRG coverage area on Tuesday, so we asked him about the issue.

“I think the question is what offenses they are identifying and how law enforcement sees that,” Marshall said. “The other thing is we have to have a process in place to ensure people show up for court.”

The City of Mobile tried to soften the punishment for marijuana usage before. In 2017, Mayor Sandy Stimpson sponsored an ordinance to issue citations, but it failed.

