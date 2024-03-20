Mobile City Council looks at first set of agreements toward new civic center project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile City Council members had the first glimpse over new contractual agreements regarding Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s plan to build the new civic center arena.

Of the contracts the Mobile City Council glanced over in Tuesday morning’s pre-council meeting, one discussed OVG, the management company that will not only manage the civic center but also the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Convention Center.

Another contract dealt with Volkert, the company that will help the city stay on track with the project and design of the arena.

With a $300 million budget and demolition set for August, the city is making sure it’s a smooth process as delaying the project will cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It would cost about $500,000 to $750,000 a month, so you can see why we’re trying to make sure we stay on schedule, stable time and again,” Chief of Staff James Barber explained.

Councilmembers were boarded after Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced his plan to demolish the whole facility to design a new arena last Thursday.

Council Vice President Gina Gregory is supportive, but she had some questions about the design of the arena during the pre-council meeting.

She wants to make sure the new arena will have the same qualities as the civic center theater since the new one isn’t coming with a theater just ye, which displaces those who currently use it and the expo hall.

“My comments today were, we know that there is an ability under the design that we have now to bring a stage forward to curtain off and do some things to at least provide that the size of stage that a lot of these programs need,” Gregory explained. “However, the acoustic acts are still going to be an issue.”

Mobile City Councilman William Carroll of District 2 said it’s a bit early to think about the acoustics of the arena.

“To talk about the overall acoustics envelope of the building, we’re kind of not that far down the road as far as design goes in where the acoustics will be, whether you’re going to have a completely acoustical arena or you’re going to have rooms that are acoustically protected,” he explained.

Gregory’s main focus is to make sure the displaced groups will have another venue to use until the new facility opens.

“We have been sensitive to the fact that there are a number of organizations who have used the theater for their programs, whether it’s the ballet, Distinguished Young Women and many others,” she said. “So, as we go forward in constructing, designing, and constructing a new civic center, we wanted to be sure that these groups would still have some sort of a venue, you know, for their programs.”

Councilmembers are expected to vote on the different contractual agreements at the next city council meeting on Tuesday.

An agreement to determine the demolition of the arena has not been prepared yet. Gregory explained the council probably won’t see it until the summer.

