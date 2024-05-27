Mobile City Council to hold two meetings on Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) – Mobile City Council announced on Friday that they would have two separate meetings on Tuesday to address two topics.

The two topics: the investigation into allegations made by former Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Amtrak plans.

The Committee of the Whole will meet at 8:30 a.m. to discuss the upcoming investigation regarding public allegations from former Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine.

The city will hire a firm to look into four claims from Prine that led to his administrative leave on April 9. Prine was fired as police chief on April 30.

The city could hire that firm in Tuesday’s council meeting.

Prine made claims about the city’s dealing with a Florida-based cyber company, the leadership of the Gulf Coast Technology Center, a timeline of events that led to Prine’s termination and the grievances he submitted to the city.

At 1 p.m. that same day, the Economic, Cultural & Civic Development Committee will meet with representatives of Amtrak to provide updates on proposed plans for the rail development project.

The City of Mobile’s Board of Zoning Adjustments approved a special exception zoning request for an Amtrak platform on May 6. The city still needs to approve a ground lease and sign a $3 million contract Mobile will provide to Amtrak for the construction to begin.

Amtrak looks to provide rail-service transportation from Mobile to New Orleans.

The Administrative Services Committee and Entitlement Committee meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday is canceled.

