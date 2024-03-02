Mobile-area anglers invited to participate in fish study

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, requests anglers’ assistance so researchers can better understand area fish’s movement patterns.

If you catch a fish and it has a tag on it, you can report it to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District.

“The Mobile River basin, around the Alabama and Tombigbee Rivers, is a vital ecosystem supporting diverse aquatic species and habitats with more than 180 fish species, including many endemic species,” a corps press release stated.

A new study will provide researchers insights into the migration patterns of fish — through the locks and dams — within the river system.

Fish will be captured and tagged with small tags in their dorsal fins during the study. Tags may be blue, red or green, according to the press release.

Those who encounter tagged fish can contact Mobile District Biologist Terry Rickey at 251-694-3857 or at terry.w.rickey@usace.army.mil.

According to officials, the Mobile District hopes this study will enhance conservation efforts of aquatic ecosystems in the region.

Anglers are allowed to keep and consume tagged fish in accordance with state laws.

