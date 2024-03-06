‘Mob Wives’ star Renee Graziano says she briefly died from fentanyl overdose

Even after surviving the dangers of being married to the mob, it was synthetic opioids that nearly took Renee Graziano out.

The “Mob Wives” star revealed Wednesday that she suffered an accidental overdose after taking a bad batch of fentanyl last fall, resulting in her being “dead, intubated for three days.”

The 55-year-old reality TV personality explained that she sought the drugs as a coping mechanism in the midst of family trauma — including the 2019 death of her father Anthony Graziano, a former consigliere of the Bonanno crime family.

“Everything in my life was falling apart,” Graziano shared in an interview on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast. “My son [AJ Pagan] didn’t wanna talk to me. Nobody wanted to talk to me. Everything just started piling up and piling up. I gave up.”

Graziano claimed that on Sept. 18, “someone gave [her] a bag of fentanyl when it was supposed to be [an unspecified drug].”

When asked the source of the drugs, Graziano said they came from a supplier who a friend vouched for.

The “Playing With Fire” author confessed she overdosed after taking the drugs, saying she “died in a restaurant in Florida.”

“Three days are wiped from my brain,” she added. “I don’t know what happened at all. I don’t remember anything.”

Graziano went on to say she spent nine days in a hospital “learning how to walk again,” during which time she said no one in her family came to visit her.

“They said I wasn’t going to make it and they just didn’t want to do it,” she explained. “And I don’t blame them. I don’t. I put them through hell.”

Graziano’s overdose reportedly led her to check into rehab in November. She’d previously checked into a facility for addiction to prescription pills after getting arrested for hitting a parked car.

The Staten Island native, who was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance, told authorities she had taken Adderall ahead of the crash.