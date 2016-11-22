MOAS conducts rescue operations off the Libyan coast

The Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) team worked through the night and into the morning rescuing an estimated 600 people from vessels on Nov. 22, 2016. MOAS is currently patrolling international waters off the coast of Libya and running rescue missions for the many refugees who continue to attempt the dangerous trip across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy. MOAS is a Malta-based foundation dedicated to providing professional search-and-rescue assistance to refugees and migrants in distress at sea; it works alongside the Red Cross onboard the Topaz Responder. The number of deaths this year of people crossing the Mediterranean has risen to almost 4,300. MOAS alone has rescued around 19,000. (Getty)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.