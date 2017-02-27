'Moana' star gets whipped in head with a flag mid-Oscars performance

Oh, the perils of live performance.

Despite getting whipped in the head with a flag mid-performance, 16-year-old Moana star Auli'i Cravalho performed like a true professional at Sunday's Oscars.

Cravalho, who voices the titular Moana, sang "How Far I'll Go," the film's Oscar-nominated song.

Behind her, a group of background dancers waved large swaths of blue fabric, one of which caught her in the head mid song.

But don't worry about Cravalho. She took it in stride.

How it feels when you lose at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lrVSImnxKb — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) February 27, 2017

OMG they just hit Moana in the face with the ocean.... God bless live TV. #Oscars — Dixie Roberts (@dixieinnewyork) February 27, 2017

And then Moana got hit in the head on the #oscars. — Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) February 27, 2017