'Moana' star gets whipped in head with a flag mid-Oscars performance

Oh, the perils of live performance.
Despite getting whipped in the head with a flag mid-performance, 16-year-old Moana star Auli'i Cravalho performed like a true professional at Sunday's Oscars.
Cravalho, who voices the titular Moana, sang "How Far I'll Go," the film's Oscar-nominated song.
Behind her, a group of background dancers waved large swaths of blue fabric, one of which caught her in the head mid song.
Whoops #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dHO9AGKMUx
— Mashable (@mashable) February 27, 2017
But don't worry about Cravalho. She took it in stride.
How it feels when you lose at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lrVSImnxKb
— amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) February 27, 2017
look out for that wave #moana #TheOscars pic.twitter.com/XUVumCPY1W
— john•lock (@TheJohnLock) February 27, 2017
OMG they just hit Moana in the face with the ocean.... God bless live TV. #Oscars
— Dixie Roberts (@dixieinnewyork) February 27, 2017
And then Moana got hit in the head on the #oscars.
— Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) February 27, 2017
Auli'i Cravalho got hit in the head while singing at the #Oscars & still killed it. I, on the other hand, am still in PJs at 6:20pm #Moana
— Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) February 27, 2017
