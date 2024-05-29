Mo. Mother Allegedly Walked into Police Station, Told Officers She Shot Daughter and Drowned Son

Ashley Parmeley, 36, allegedly pulled up to the police station with her deceased daughter in her car after drowning her son in a fountain, say authorities

Ashley Parmeley/Facebook Ashley Parmeley's children

A Missouri mother is behind bars after she allegedly walked into a police station and confessed to shooting her daughter and drowning her son in a resort fountain, say authorities.

On Tuesday, May 28, Ashley Parmeley, 36, of Pevely, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

This charge stems from the death of her 2-year-old son, who was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive on the morning of May 28 in a fountain at a resort near Festus, KMOV reports.

The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the death of her 9-year-old daughter, the release said.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office intend to apply for further charges with the St. Francois Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the release said.

At a press conference on May 28, Sheriff Dave Marshak said authorities believe both children were killed that morning, CBS News reports.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Ashley Parmeley

Parmeley’s daughter was found dead inside her mother’s car, which Parmeley had parked in front of the police station where she allegedly confessed to killing her, CBS News reports.

She was soaking wet when she got to the station, KMOV reports.

Festus School District confirmed the 9-year-old victim was Scarlet Parmeley, Fox 2reports.



In a heartbreaking Facebook post, teacher Abby Tinnin said Scarlet "was a kind, bubbly, caring, and spunky little girl. She was always the first to join me in Classroom Karaoke. We had the best time laughing, singing, and dancing around the room. She loved telling and writing stories.

"She loved playing softball and talking about her little brother. She could carry on a conversation with just about anyone. At the end of the year, the award I chose for her was the 'Squirrel Award,' because of her ability to gather people up who needed a friend and make them feel included."

Tinnin continued, "My heart breaks for Scarlet and her brother, who had full lives ahead of them. My heart breaks for her class, who lost a friend. My heart breaks for the parents who are navigating these difficult conversations with their own children."

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the family.

Parmeley is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.



If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

