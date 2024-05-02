MO lawmaker who led investigation into top House Republican likely subject of new complaint

The chair of the Missouri House Ethics Committee who investigated House Speaker Dean Plocher stepped away from the committee on Wednesday as it prepares to consider a new ethics complaint.

Ethics Chair Rep. Hannah Kelly, a Mountain Grove Republican, recused herself from the investigative committee, according to a Wednesday letter sent to House staff by House Speaker Pro Tem Mike Henderson, a Bonne Terre Republican.

The new complaint was filed on Wednesday but its contents are confidential and it’s unclear who filed it. But Kelly’s recusal indicates that she is likely the subject of the complaint. Plocher also recused himself from referring the complaint to the Ethics Committee in a letter to Henderson “given the named respondent in the case.”

Kelly declined to comment on her decision to leave the committee and the new complaint. Plocher’s staff told The Star that he wasn’t available for comment.

The new complaint and Kelly’s recusal comes just days after the Ethics Committee dismissed a complaint of ethical misconduct against Plocher amid a slew of scandals.

While the complaint was rejected, Kelly has since raised serious concerns about Plocher’s alleged obstruction of the investigation. A draft report rejected by the committee last month found that Plocher’s office blocked subpoenas issued by the committee and Kelly has alleged that witnesses felt intimidated to testify.

“It is deeply concerning that a member of our leadership has knowingly obstructed a fair and transparent process to serve their own political interests and shield themselves from the consequences of their actions,” Kelly said in a statement earlier this week.

Wednesday’s letter from Henderson provides little information about Kelly’s decision to step away from the committee. The letter, addressed to House Chief Clerk Dana Miller, temporarily removes Kelly from the committee, stating that she recused herself from handling the new ethics complaint.

Henderson appointed Rep. Rick Francis, a Perryville Republican on the Ethics Committee, temporarily replacing Kelly as chair.

In another letter sent to Miller on Wednesday, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, a Springfield Democrat, stated that Rep. Paula Brown, a Hazelwood Democrat, had resigned from the committee. Quade appointed Rep. Yolanda Young, a Kansas City Democrat to replace her.

The Ethics Committee will review the new complaint likely connected to Kelly on Monday.

The series of moves comes just days after a chaotic meeting in which the secretive Ethics Committee voted in open session to dismiss the complaint against Plocher.

While the top House Republican has framed the move as a complete exoneration, questions remain about Plocher’s alleged obstruction of the investigation.

Members of the committee on Monday blocked a motion from Kelly that would have stated the investigation into Plocher could not be completed as “a direct result of obstruction” and “intimidation of witnesses” by Plocher.

The committee also prohibited Kelly from reading aloud a March email she had received from a top House employee that outlined alleged efforts by Plocher’s office to retaliate against House employees.

The email, obtained by The Star through a public records request, was sent to Kelly by Lori Hughes, the director of administration for the Missouri House. Hughes, in the email, described efforts by Plocher’s office that were intended to intimidate her and other House staffers.

“In my over 21 years of state government service, I have never witnessed or even been involved in such a hostile work environment that is so horrible that I am living in fear every day of losing my job,” Hughes wrote in the letter. “I cannot continue to idly sit by and hope that the Speaker’s Office will stop harassing myself and other staff members.”

Two weeks before dismissing the complaint, the Ethics Committee rejected a draft report about its investigation into Plocher. Because the vote happened in an open session, the report became public.

The rejected ethics report did not find direct evidence that Plocher committed ethical violations related to his bevy of scandals and the only punishment it recommended was a letter of disapproval.

But the report also detailed repeated attempts by Plocher’s office and his supporters to allegedly hamper the investigation, including letters showing how Plocher, through his office, fought against subpoenas issued by the committee to compel witnesses to testify.

The committee’s investigation included a probe on Plocher’s push for the House to issue a $800,000 contract for an outside company to manage constituent information, which is already handled by House staff members.

The committee also investigated the fact that Plocher, on eight separate occasions, received reimbursements on travel expenses that were already paid by his campaign. He received a total of $3,998 in public funds based on those false forms — funds that he has since paid back.

The committee also reviewed allegations that Plocher threatened House staff and dove into the firings of his former chief of staff and other staffers.