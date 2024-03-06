MO governor’s office says Britt Reid served more time than most for DWI. Is that true?

Reality Check is a Star series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a suggestion for a future story? Email realitycheck@kcstar.com.

In commuting Britt Reid’s sentence last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office said the former Chiefs assistant coach had served more time than most others convicted of a similar crime.

Parson’s office did not respond to a request for data backing up that statement. But in at least one similar case, the claim does not hold up.

Reid, who is the son of head coach Andy Reid, was convicted of driving while under the influence, causing serious physical injury, a class D felony. The crash in February 2021 severely injured a young girl. On Nov. 1, 2022, he was sentenced to three years in prison.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Britt Reid was released from prison at 10:40 a.m. Friday, hours before his commutation was made public by Parson’s office. He will serve out the rest of his sentence on house arrest.

“Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses,” Johnathan Shiflett, a spokesman for Parson’s office said in a statement Friday.

Reid served 487 days, or one year and four months.

In a similar case, another man was behind bars for 579 days, or one year, seven months and two days.

Davon Powell-Terrill was convicted in Jackson County Circuit Court of driving while intoxicated, causing serious physical injury, a class D felony.

A 7-year-old child who suffered a permanent brain injury was among those hurt in the 2018 crash on Interstate 70 near Stadium Drive. Powell-Terrill was sentenced to four years in a Missouri prison and once released, was on parole.

Both Reid and Powell-Terrill had previous DUIs on their records.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, the average sentence for DWI crimes was 7.4 years. That includes a range of DWI-related offenses. Parole dates depend on several factors including one’s past criminal record and behavior in prison.

In his experience, Kansas City attorney John Picerno said his clients who have severely injured someone serve out at least 50% of their sentences. Reid has served about 45% of his sentence.

A commutation involving a defendant who leaves someone with lifelong injuries “raises all kinds of red flags,” said Picerno, who added that he did not think the governor’s actions were appropriate.

The commutation angered others, too.

Tom Porto represented the family of Ariel Young, the 5-year-old girl who spent 11 days in a coma following the crash on Interstate 435, near the Chief’s practice facility. In a statement, he said he and her family were disgusted and that he believes the majority of Missourians were disgusted by Parson’s actions.

Porto also provided a statement from Ariel’s mother, Felicia Miller, who asked: “How would the governor feel if this was his daughter?”

“It seems the laws don’t apply equally to the haves and have nots,” she said. “The haves get favors. The have nots serve their sentence.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Parson freed a man of “status, privilege and connections.”

She contrasted the Republican governor’s decision to offer clemency to Reid with his refusal to commute the sentences of Kevin Strickland and Lamar Johnson, two Black men who were wrongly imprisoned and later freed.

Baker also said Parson did not contact those directly affected by the case, including Ariel and her family.

Miller, in a statement read by assistant Jackson County prosecutor Brady Twenter during the sentencing hearing in 2022, said her daughter still suffers from the crash. She drags her right foot when she walks, has trouble keeping her balance and becomes nauseated during car rides. Ariel takes special education classes and now wears thick glasses.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, a Republican running for governor, called the decision “not a good look” for Parson.

The Star’s Bob Cronkleton contributed to this story.