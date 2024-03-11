MO Democrats announce locations for in-person presidential preference primary voting

The Missouri Democratic Party has released polling locations for in-person voting in its presidential preference primary on March 23.

In-person voting will take place from 8 a.m. until noon on that Saturday. Mail-in ballots are also available now upon request online.

The period in which a mail-in ballot can be requested will end March 12. All ballots must be returned by 10 a.m. March 23 in order to be counted.

Here are a few of the polling locations:

Audrain County: Audrain County Courthouse, 101 N Jefferson St., Mexico

Boone County: ARC Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St., Columbia

Callaway County: Callaway Electric Cooperative, 1313 Cooperative Drive, Fulton

Christian County: Resource Management Building, 1106 W. Jackson St., Ozark

Cole County: IBEW, Local 2, 209 Flora Dr., Jefferson City

Cooper County: Cooper County Courthouse, 513 High St., Boonville

Greene County: Teamsters Local 245 Event Hall, 1850 E Division St., Springfield

Howard County: Howard County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Fayette

Lawrence County: Lawrence County Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, Mt. Vernon

Moniteau County: Moniteau County Democrats Office, 317 S. Oak St., California

Polk County: Polk County Courthouse Annex, 102 E Jackson St., Bolivar

Taney County: Taney County Courthouse- Commissioner's Room, 132 David St., Forsyth

For other counties not listed here, consult the full list on the Missouri Democratic Party’s website. There are in-person voting locations in 85 of Missouri’s 114 counties plus the City of St. Louis, but those wishing to cast their vote in person in a county without a polling location may do so in any county they choose, provided they are registered to vote in Missouri.

A 2022 rule change by the Missouri General Assembly abolished the state-run presidential preference primaries, which is why Missouri Republicans have already held their candidate nominating event – the county level caucuses on March 2.

Former President Donald Trump won in every county caucus across the state, advancing him even closer to earning the Republican Party nomination. And President Joe Biden seems poised to collect the necessary delegates across the country to secure the Democratic nomination.

Eligible candidates in the Democratic election include:

Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Dean Philips

Stephen P. Lyons

Armando Perez-Serrato

Marianne Williamson

Jason Michael Palmer

Uncommitted

More: Mail-in ballots now available for Democratic presidential preference primary

Write-ins will not be allowed in this election, pursuant to party rules. Although still listed on the ballot, Dean Philips has suspended his presidential campaign.

In a change of course from earlier guidance, participants will not be required to affiliate themselves with the Democratic Party. However, voters seeking to participate cannot be affiliated with the Republican Party. Party affiliation is registered with the Missouri Secretary of State or a local election authority.

According to the Missouri Democratic Party, “votes will be counted in St. Louis by March 25, with the announcement to be made by March 28, 2024.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Polling locations announced for MO Democratic presidential primary