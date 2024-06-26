MNPS TCAP Achievement scores improve for third year in a row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) continue to push the bar forward, according to data from the 2023-2024 school year.

The Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) Achievement scores showed that MNPS improved at every grade level in the four tested subjects: English and Language Arts (ELA), Math, Science and Social Studies.

The Education Recovery Scorecard showed that MNPS was one of only two large urban districts with top-ten growth in both reading and math.

MNPS said that they’ve seen significant achievement gains over the past three years. A higher percentage of MNPS students reached proficiency in 2023 than in 2022 for nine of the 11 tested categories administered in district-run schools.

MNPS saw growth between 2.2 percent and 3.8 percent for each of the four categories — all positive achievement increases.

Across every grade level and content area, MNPS said that they’ve experienced historic achievement growth for their students. The 2023-2024 TCAP End of Course preliminary scores ranged from 0.5 percent to 2.8 percent in Biology, English I, English II, and U.S History.

School district officials said that they are proud they’re moving the needle forward, with ELA scores being the highest they’ve been since new standards were introduced. They surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

“We are really excited about what this increase represents in student ability and their talents being demonstrated through our TCAP assessments,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of MNPS.

District leaders said that some math scores won’t be available until later this summer or early fall due to changes in state standards.

