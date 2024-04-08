MNPD: Argument leads to shooting along Robertson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officers were called to the Napier area of Nashville Sunday afternoon following a shooting.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7 along Robertson Street.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, an argument between two people who knew each other resulted in one shooting the other.

However, authorities told News 2 the victim is not cooperating with the investigation and doesn’t want to prosecute.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident or the condition of the person who was shot.

This marks at least the third shooting reported in the Nashville area on Sunday. According to authorities, one shooting took place during a Sunday morning carjacking in Madison and sent a man to the hospital, and another shooting happened Sunday afternoon near Antioch and left two people hurt.

