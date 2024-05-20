MNDOT to host virtual meeting on U.S. Hwy. 52/Lafayette Bridge on Tuesday
The public is invited to a virtual public meeting to provide feedback and learn about road designs for the future of northbound U.S. Highway 52/Lafayette Bridge at Interstate 94 in St. Paul.
The meeting will be from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Those interested can join the Zoom meeting by phone or computer at srfconsulting.zoom.us/j/93805218658?pwd=bDYvbm1SVjEyZ2ZkNkFhMGRMSjh1Zz09
The meeting ID is 938 0521 8658 and the passcode is 264371. The phone number is 312-626-6799.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking at potential short and long-term changes to improve safety, traffic flow as well as reducing congestion and capacity at the interchange of northbound U.S. Highway 52 and its exit ramps to I-94 and West Seventh St. as well as the westbound I-94 exit ramp to northbound I-35E near downtown St. Paul.
For more information, visit the study website at mndot.gov/metro/projects/lafayettebridge/index.html.
For those who need this information in an alternative format or language, contact: Si necesita esta información en un formato o idioma alternativo, póngase en contacto con: 651-366-4720 or ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us.
For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
