MN Secretary of State announces new location for candidate filings

Due to construction at the State Office Building, candidate filings for 2024 will be held on the fifth floor of the Veterans Service Building located at 20 W. 12th Street in St. Paul.

Minnesotans interested in running for most public offices must file during the period which begins on Tuesday, May 21. Filing locations vary depending on the office the candidate is seeking. Those candidates required to file with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State must use the Veterans Service Building location this year.

Hours for candidate filing with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday, except on the final day of filing, June 4, when filings will be accepted until 5 p.m. The office will be closed on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day and no candidate filings will be accepted.

Candidate filing requirements vary depending on the office, whether the office is partisan or nonpartisan, and whether the candidate is a member of a major or minor political party or is unaffiliated. Petitions are required for candidates for partisan office who are not affiliated with a major political party.

Here’s a rundown of where to file:

•Candidates for president, vice-president, U.S. senator, and U.S. representative must file with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State. The filing dates and process for president and vice-president vary for candidates of a major political party or non-major political party.

• Candidates for state senator, state representative, and any judicial office may file with the Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State or the county auditor of the county in which the candidate resides.

• Candidates for county offices must file with their county auditor.

• Municipal candidates must file with their municipal clerk.

• School district candidates must file with their school district clerk.

• Candidates for special districts, such as hospital or park districts, should contact the district’s office for information on the filing process.

To learn more about filing as a candidate in Minnesota go to: sos.state.mn.us.

Those candidates wanting to withdraw their filing have until Thursday, June 6 at 5 p.m. For more information go to sos.state.mn.us.

The names of the candidates who have filed will be updated online at candidates.sos.mn.gov throughout the filing process.

Related Articles