MN GOP candidate used campaign funds for strip clubs, FEC complaint says

MINNEAPOLIS — Royce White, the Minnesota GOP-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate and former NBA player is being accused of misusing campaign funds, according to an FEC complaint.

The Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan watchdog, released the complaint Thursday with the Federal Elections Commission against White, saying he used campaign dollars on personal expenses, like strip clubs and cosmetics.

The complaint accuses White, 33, of misusing more than $157,000 of his 2022 campaign for U.S. House of Representatives and failing to properly report his current campaign's finances.

Saurav Ghosh, CLC's director of federal campaign finance reform said in a statement that White "brazenly violated the federal laws that foster transparency and accountability in our elections."

"Funds from Royce White’s 2022 congressional campaign were used to pay more than $157,000 in personal expenses – from clothes, cosmetics and night clubs to opaque checks and wire transfers," Ghosh said.

White was endorsed last month by the state Republican Party to run against U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minn.-D. The incumbent has held on to her seat for more than 15 years, easily winning re-election.

The complaint comes after reporting from the Daily Beast raised red flags about the Minneapolis native's 2022 campaign spending.

White's rise into politics started after the murder of George Floyd when he gained attention as a Black Lives Matter protestor who later began associating with prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. In 2022, White ran an unsuccessful campaign against U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minn.-D.

Prior to joining politics, White was a star power forward who played for a number of teams, including the Philadelphia Sixers and Houston Rockets.

— Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today. You can reach her at swoodward@gannett.com, on X @woodyreports, or on Threads @samjowoody

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: MN GOP-endorsed candidate used campaign funds for strip clubs, per FEC