MN Attorney General, two nonprofits petition for release of man convicted in shopkeeper killing

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office and two nonprofits petitioned Thursday for the exoneration of a man imprisoned for more than two decades in the murder of an elderly shopkeeper.

Centurion Ministries, the Great North Innocence Project, and the Attorney General's Conviction Review Unit =(CRU) already filed a petition for post conviction relief after two years reviewing thousands of documents and interviewing witnesses tied to the 1998 murder of Evelyn Malin, 84, of rural McGregor in Aitkin County.

The conclusion: Brian K. Pippitt's trial for first-degree murder was unfair and he should be exonerated.

"Mr. Pippitt has been wrongly incarcerated for 25 years," Centurion Ministries Attorney Jim Cousins said. "It is an unconscionable injustice that anyone would now block his immediate release."

The CRU and Great North Innocence Project worked together for several case reviews, including that of James Rhodes who was convicted of murdering his wife in 1996. Rhodes was freed after nearly 25 years in prison. The 64-year-old has since sued authorities.

The Star Tribune is attempting to reach Malin's family for comment.

A jury convicted Pippitt in 2001 for the 1998 murder of Malin, who was found dead on the floor of her bedroom with assault and strangulation wounds. Testimony from Raymond Misquadace suggested that he, Pippitt and three others broke into Malin's Dollar Lake Store in Aitkin County to steal cigarettes and beer. Misquadace said the group killed Malin, whose home was attached to the store.

Jailhouse informant Peter Arnoldi said Pippitt confessed to him. Testimony from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension suggested Pippitt's group entered Malin's residence through a basement window before leaving through her front door.

A press release by Centurion Ministries and the Great North Innocence Project, two nonprofits working with Minnesota's CRU to prevent and overturn wrongful convictions, said Misquadace admitted that police helped him lie for his confession. Attorneys believe jail informant Arnoldi was psychotic at the time he testified —and that he received a "secret benefit from prosecutors" for his testimony. Arnoldi has since disavowed his testimony.

And new evidence cited by the nonprofits and CRU suggests: No entry was made through the store's basement window, no cigarettes or beer were stolen, and the front door Pippit and others allegedly exited through was locked with a deadbolt which required a key.

"After determining that Mr. Pippitt's application for review had merit, the Conviction Review Unit conducted a careful, lengthy, objective review of the case, during which it engaged outside experts and sought and incorporated diverse opinions. It has now issued its report: I endorse its findings and encourage everyone to read it carefully," Attorney General Keith Ellison said. "Our goal is to ensure that no innocent person is serving time in a Minnesota prison for a crime they did not commit. No person or community is safer, and justice is not served, when an innocent person is convicted and imprisoned. The only person that is served by a wrongful conviction is the perpetrator who committed the crime."

The Aitkin County Attorney's Office has 20 days to respond to the petition.

Minnesotans who claim they have been wrongly convicted of a crime may apply to the CRU to have their convictions reviewed, as Pippitt did, according to the Attorney General's office. An application to the CRU is not a guarantee of review: Of the approximately 1,100 applications the CRU has received as of May 2024, it closed approximately 850 of them without offering relief to the applicant. The vast majority of the remaining applications are pending further review. Upon that review, the CRU may begin a more in-depth investigation to thoroughly explore the applicant's claim, or it may close the case.

Star Tribune staff writer Rochelle Olson contributed to this report.