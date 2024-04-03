MMSD urges Milwaukee-area residents to use less water to reduce impact of heavy rains

The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District is urging Milwaukee-area residents to cut water use because a combined sewer overflow started Tuesday evening.

Residents in the city and a number of surrounding suburbs served by the sewerage district are asked to take shorter showers, save laundry and dishes for another day, and empty rain barrels regularly.

The overflow started at 5:40 p.m. when the main deep tunnel was 76% full.

Milwaukee has a combined sewage system in which both stormwater and wastewater from homes and businesses flow through the same pipes before it is treated. If heavy rains cause the water reclamation facilities and deep tunnels to fill to capacity, the sewerage district must discharge untreated water into Milwaukee’s three rivers and Lake Michigan to prevent wastewater from backing up into homes and businesses.

By federal law, the sewerage district is allowed six overflows per year. The district has averaged 98.6% since 1994.

There was one sewage overflow in 2023 after a record-setting February storm dumped more than 2 inches of rain in 24 hours. At that time 230 million gallons of untreated wastewater were discharged into local waterways. There was also one overflow in September 2022, which released 756 million gallons of wastewater.

The sewerage district is working to soak up more rainfall by restoring habitat and creating more green infrastructure.

Residents can receive a water drop alert by texting WATERDROP to 414-296-4422.

Caitlin Looby is a Report for America corps member who writes about the environment and the Great Lakes. Reach her at clooby@gannett.com or follow her on X @caitlooby.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: MMSD asks Milwaukee residents to use less water amid heavy rains