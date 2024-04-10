MMA gym relocates to Clairemont after fire
Victory MMA & Fitness reopens in the Clairemont area after a fire damaged its facility in Midway District in February.
Victory MMA & Fitness reopens in the Clairemont area after a fire damaged its facility in Midway District in February.
Venture capitalists' appetite for fusion startups has been up and down in the last few years. For instance, the Fusion Industry Association found that while nuclear fusion companies had attracted over $6 billion in investment in 2023, $1.4 billion more than in 2022, the 27% growth proved slower than in 2022, as investors battled external fears such as inflation. The field reached a significant milestone in 2022 when the Department of Energy’s National Ignition Facility managed to bring about a fusion reaction that produced more power than was required to spark a fuel pellet.
Viewership for Monday night's game was up slightly from UConn's victory a year ago.
March's CPI report is one of the most important data points the Federal Reserve will consider in its next interest rate decision.
Shure updates its MV7 XLR and USB microphone with a host of new features for podcasters and streamers.
Most drivers will get a chip or crack in their windshield at some point. If you're skilled, you could fix the damage yourself with a windshield repair kit.
Google doesn't have the best track record when it comes to image-generating AI. In February, the image generator built into Gemini, Google's AI-powered chatbot, was found to be randomly injecting gender and racial diversity into prompts about people, resulting in images of racially diverse Nazis, among other offensive inaccuracies. Google pulled the generator, vowing to improve it and eventually re-release it.
In a typical year, Cloud Next — one of Google's two major annual developer conferences, the other being I/O — almost exclusively features managed and otherwise closed source, gated-behind-locked-down-APIs products and services. The first, MaxDiffusion, which Google actually quietly released in February, is a collection of reference implementations of various diffusion models — models like the image generator Stable Diffusion — that run on XLA devices. Google's own tensor processing units (TPUs) are XLA devices, as are recent Nvidia GPUs.
Bieber is out for the remainder of the season due to Tommy John surgery.
From $89 AirPods to a $50 Dirt Devil stick vac, these are spring sales worth scooping up.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
Holly was arrested in connection with a February shooting that left two people injured.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
St. Louis is the best US market for first-time homebuyers in 2024, Zillow announced this week in its list of the 10 best cities for new buyers.
Californians waking up to the news that an earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale rattled buildings and nerves in New Jersey and across much of the East Coast Friday morning, but caused no reported damage, could be forgiven for reacting with a shug.
Jobs report Friday finally arrives, bringing a test for stocks that have struggled in the second quarter's early going.
These fur fighters leaves those annoying sticky refills in the dust. Use a special promo code at checkout to score it on sale.
Amazon has quietly introduced a "special store" called Bazaar in India, featuring affordable and trendy fashion and lifestyle products, as it ramps up efforts against Walmart-owned Flipkart and Reliance's Ajio, which have made deeper inroads in the Indian fast-fashion market. The world's largest e-commerce firm has rolled out the new store on its India Android app. Amazon began recruiting sellers for the new store in February, TechCrunch previously reported, promising them "hassle-free" delivery, zero referral fees, and access to a vast customer base.
The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the A’s moving to Sacramento, the Marlins possibly becoming sellers very soon and give their good, bad and Uggla’s from this week in baseball.
The European Union and United States put out a joint statement Friday affirming a desire to increase cooperation over artificial intelligence. As we reported Wednesday, this is the fruit of the sixth (and possibly last) meeting of the EU-U.S. Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Given the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House in the U.S. presidential elections taking place later this year, it's not clear how much EU-U.S. cooperation on AI or any other strategic tech area will actually happen in the near future.