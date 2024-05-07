MLK Jr. Avenue restoration planned, informational meeting set

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is holding an informational meeting as the city prepares to redesign a “major corridor in a historic neighborhood.”

The meeting, set for Tuesday, May 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Bishop State Community College, will discuss the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue “Complete Streets” project.

MEETING LOCATION:

Officials said the meeting is in place because they “want citizens and stakeholders to be engaged and informed.”

According to a release, the project will be a major undertaking as “the City Mobile will do more than repave MLK Jr. Ave.”

Some planned features of the project to reconnect neighborhoods and improve aging infrastructure include:

New underground utilities

Improved stormwater assets

New pedestrian lighting

Better traffic signals

Sidewalks

Street crossings

Bike lanes

Improved streetscaping

On-street parking

Seamless connection with the Three Mile Creek Greenway Trail

“This project will complement many other exciting things happening in this historic area of Downtown Mobile,” the release noted.

To learn more, about the Revitalizing Board Street Project, visit the Map for Mobile Framework for Growth website.

