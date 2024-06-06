MLHS, Vanguard complete WA accreditation process

Jun. 6—MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake School District announced Wednesday that Moses Lake High School and Vanguard Academy have successfully completed the Washington State Accreditation process.

According to the statement, the accreditation opens doors for our students to various career pathways, prestigious programs, universities, U.S. Military Academies, and international universities. It also ensures eligibility for College Board programs and offers Advanced Placement courses.

"The accreditation process is a valuable process that supports our school's commitment to continuous improvement of student learning, achievement and growth," MLHS Assistant Principal Thomas Jay said in the statement.

The accreditation process began in fall 2023 and involved a thorough self-reflection and external review, the announcement said, assessing each school's vision, mission, MLSD strategic plan, and school improvement plan. Throughout the year, school administrative leadership teams conducted a self-assessment analyzing data, determining needs, setting goals and gathering feedback from staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.

"The accreditation process allowed us to review what has been accomplished as a new school and helps Vanguard Academy continue to plan for effective communication about the powerful learning that occurs in a mastery-based learning environment," Vanguard Academy Principal Matt Stevens said.

After a site visit from the Association of Educational School Districts, the organization commended MLHS's leadership and school improvement plan, as well as Vanguard's positive learning environment, relationship building and academic monitoring, according to the statement.

The AESD recommended MLHS enhance extracurricular opportunities for further student

Involvement and to increase efforts to inform and involve parents and community members to gather feedback and support, the statement said.

In response to these recommendations, the statement said MLHS hosted "Coffee and Conversations." Parents and participants shared their thoughts on improvements and positive progress to formulate ideas and strategies with the goal of increasing student achievement and closing the achievement gap. Future plans include securing funding for after-school transportation and forming a Parent Cabinet and Student Cabinet to enhance transparency, communication, and involvement, the announcement said.

The AESD recommended Vanguard work towards a consensus about the definitions and implementations of various learning models and increase community outreach, according to the statement.

In response to these recommendations, Vanguard hosted events such as the Fall Festival and three exhibition nights. Looking ahead, the statement said Vanguard plans to continue partnering with community organizations to display and receive feedback about student projects and aims to form a parent advisory council.

While accreditation is granted for a six-year period, a third-year review is conducted to monitor ongoing progress toward school goals, celebrate successes and make necessary adjustments, the statement said.

"The process is worthwhile and provides for collaboration and reflection by the MLHS community, for external review and validation of the school improvement plan, and the process that led to its development," MLHS Principal Sheila Kries said. "It also serves our community as a statement of accountability to the public and our students. We're proud of the work our staff has achieved."