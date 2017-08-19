MLB umpires wear wristbands to protest 'abusive' treatment

Home plate umpire Chris Guccione points to Tampa Bay Rays' Kevin Kiermaier during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Umpires Association, the union representing Major League Baseball umpires, announced that umpires will be wearing white wristbands during all games to protest the escalating verbal attacks on umpires and their strong objection to the Office of the Commissioner's response to the verbal attacks. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Major League Baseball umpires are wearing white wristbands during games Saturday, protesting "abusive player behavior" after Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler was fined but not suspended for his recent verbal tirade against ump Angel Hernandez.

The World Umpires Association announced the action, saying the union strongly objected to the response by the commissioner's office. Kinsler said this week that Hernandez was a bad umpire and "just needs to go away."

Crew chiefs Joe West, Gerry Davis and Bill Miller wore the wristbands in the first games of the day. Most other umpires also had them.

MLB said it had no comment on the union's statement.

West is the most senior umpire in the majors. Earlier this month, he was suspended three games by MLB for comments he made about Texas star Adrian Beltre being the biggest complainer in the game. West said he was joking, and Beltre said he knew the umpire was kidding.