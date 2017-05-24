MLB: Twins beat Orioles 2-0 on Santana's 10th career shutout

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana (54) celebrates with coaches and teammates after closing out a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Santana pitched nine complete innings in Minnesota's 2-0 win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ervin Santana pitched a two-hitter for his 10th career shutout, Brian Dozier homered and the surging Minnesota Twins beat the Baltimore Orioles 2-0 Tuesday.

After banging out 21 hits in a 14-7 win over Baltimore on Monday, the AL Central-leading Twins got exceptional pitching for their ninth victory in 13 games.

Santana (7-2) struck out six, walked two and permitted only one runner past first base. It was Santana's 18th complete game, the second this season. He finished by retiring the last 14 batters.

Minnesota became the first team this season to capture a series at Camden Yards (the Orioles were 7-0-0).

Dylan Bundy (5-3) allowed two runs over seven innings.

RED SOX 11, RANGERS 6

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs and twice scored on wild pitches, and Dustin Pedroia hit a two-run double for Boston.

Rick Porcello (3-5) won for just the second time at home despite allowing 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner gave up four earned runs.

Joey Gallo hit 14th homer for Texas, which had won 11 of 12. Andrew Cashner (1-4) gave up five runs in five innings.

ANGELS 4, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Cameron Maybin and Mike Trout hit back-to-back home runs to begin the game and Matt Shoemaker won his third consecutive start for Los Angeles.

Maybin led off by homering on a 3-1 pitch from Alex Cobb (4-4). Trout connected on the next pitch for his 15th homer, including seven in his last 11 games.

Shoemaker (4-2) gave up three hits, three walks and struck out five in 6 1/3 innings.

Los Angeles has won seven of nine. The Rays have lost three in a row after a season-high four-game winning streak.

ROYALS 6, YANKEES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Danny Duffy beat the Yankees for the second time in a week and rookie Jorge Bonifacio capped a three-run, seventh-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run homer for Kansas City.

Lorenzo Cain, Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas also homered late for the Royals, who went deep four times in a span of nine batters.

New York rookie Jordan Montgomery took a one-hit shutout and 2-0 lead into the seventh before a solo homer by Cain, who had been hitless in 14 at-bats. Adam Warren (1-1) took the loss.

Duffy (4-3) gave up two runs in seven innings.

ASTROS 6, TIGERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Juan Centeno homered in his Houston debut and Yuli Gurriel also connected.

Centeno, who has played for the Mets, Brewers and Twins, filled in for catcher Brian McCann, later singled and scored.

Houston starter Lance McCullers (5-1) allowed one hit in five innings to extend his AL-leading streak of scoreless innings to 22.

Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann (4-3), who turned 31 on Tuesday, yielded four runs in six-plus innings.

NATIONALS 10, MARINERS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anthony Rendon homered twice and drove in five runs, and Joe Ross returned from the minors to allow one run over a career high-tying eight innings for Washington.

Bryce Harper hit 14th home run and Jayson Werth almost homered off Chris Bergman (1-2), who allowed all of the Nationals' runs and 14 of their 15 hits.

Ross (2-0) showed no signs of the late April struggles that ended with a demotion to Triple-A. He yielded five hits and a walk while striking out six.

ROCKIES 8, PHILLIES 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a pair of two-run homers and German Marquez tossed six effective innings for Colorado.

Gerardo Parra also went deep to help the NL leading-Rockies win their major league-best 17th road game.

Marquez (3-2) allowed one run and seven hits, striking out six.

Philadelphia is 4-19 since an 11-9 start.

Zach Eflin (0-2) gave up eight runs and 10 hits in six innings.

CUBS 4, GIANTS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jon Lester pitched a four-hitter and the Cubs beat Johnny Cueto and San Francisco in a rainy rematch of last year's playoff opener.

Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and Jason Heyward homered for Chicago.

Lester and Cueto hooked up in a memorable pitchers' duel in Game 1 of the NL Division Series last October, with Chicago winning 1-0.

Lester (3-2) outpitched Cueto (4-4).

INDIANS 8, REDS 7

CINCINNATI (AP) — Edwin Encarnacion hit two of Cleveland's four homers off rookie Amir Garrett and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.

The Indians split the two-game series in Cincinnati, and now the teams play twice in Cleveland. The Indians have won seven of the last eight between Ohio's teams.