MLB: Red Sox rally to beat Cardinals 5-4

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates after his walk-off two-RBI double during the bottom of the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Boston, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The Red Sox won 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts lined a two-run double off the left-field wall with two outs in the ninth inning, capping a three-run rally that lifted the Boston Red Sox over the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday.

Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who won for the 12th time in 14 games and maintained their 4 1/2-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees.

Kolten Wong had three hits, including an RBI single in St. Louis' four-run second inning. It was just the third loss in 11 games for the Cardinals, who were swept in the two-game series, their first visit to Fenway Park since losing the 2013 World Series.

Trevor Rosenthal gave up Bogaerts' homer into the Green Monster seats in the ninth. Zach Duke (0-1) struck out a batter and walked one before John Brebbia gave up Betts' hit.

Craig Kimbrel (5-0) pitched one hitless inning for the win.

MARLINS 8, GIANTS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton's homer streak ended, but he got two hits and helped Miami beat San Francisco.

Stanton had homered in a team-record six consecutive games and leads the majors with 44. The major league record for the longest home run streak is eight games.

Matt Cain (3-10) fell to 0-9 in his past 13 starts.

Jose Urena (11-5) limited the Giants to an unearned run in five innings.

RANGERS 12, TIGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elvis Andrus had the go-ahead home run among his four RBIs, Cole Hamels won again despite a shaky outing and Texas swept a three-game series from Detroit.

Ian Kinsler led off the game with a homer for Detroit, then after taking his position at second base in the bottom of the first received an on-field handshake from the longtime umpire who he said should get another job.

A day after Kinsler's harsh and extended criticism of Angel Hernandez, the umpire was working second base for the series finale. Kinsler was ejected from the opener Monday when questioning balls and strikes during the middle of an at-bat while Hernandez worked behind the plate, and the second baseman lashed out the following day.

Joey Gallo homered for the third straight game and AL-high 10th time in 14 games this month. He has 35 homers this year. Adrian Beltre and Nomar Mazara also homered for Texas.

Hamels (8-1) gave up four runs and eight hits with a season-high five walks in six innings. Chad Bell (0-1) took the loss.

CUBS 7, REDS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Rizzo hit a grand slam in the first inning and Javier Baez scored on a wild pitch in the ninth as Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Baez opened the bottom of the ninth with a double off Wandy Peralta (3-3) and pinch-hitter Jon Jay walked. Then, Ben Zobrist moved the runners with a groundout.

Reliever Blake Wood came in and struck out Albert Almora Jr. With two outs and Kris Bryant batting, Wood threw a breaking pitch that got away from catcher Tucker Barnhart for the game winner.

Cincinnati's Joey Votto had his streak of reaching base at least twice in a game come to an end. Votto did reach once but he fell one game shy of tying Ted Williams' record of 21 straight games.

Wade Davis (3-1) pitched a perfect ninth.

ANGELS 3, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Valbuena and Kole Calhoun homered, Ricky Nolasco bounced back from a rocky first inning before exiting with an injury and Los Angeles split the two-game series with NL East-leading Washington.

The Angels won for the seventh time in eight games.

Tanner Roark (9-8) allowed four hits in seven innings for Washington, but was done in by the two home runs.

Nolasco (6-12) threw 31 of his 112 pitches in the first inning, but he escaped trouble in the third and fourth to allow only two runs while striking out five.

YANKEES 5, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge launched a titanic homer, Didi Gregorius snapped a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double and the New York Yankees beat the Mets for their third straight victory in the Subway Series.

Judge enjoyed his first game at Citi Field, hitting a solo drive into the rarely reached third deck in left. Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes never even budged as Judge's AL-leading 37th home run, projected at 457 feet, soared way over his head.

The rookie slugger also struck out in the ninth inning to extend a dubious streak: Judge has fanned in 33 consecutive games, three shy of the record for a position player set by Adam Dunn from 2011-2012.