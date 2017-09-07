MLB: Indians win 14th in a row, 5-1 over White Sox

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco allowed three hits in a complete game, giving the Cleveland Indians their 14th straight win in a 5-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Cleveland equaled its longest winning streak in franchise history and also won its 10th straight road game as the right-hander lost his shutout with two outs in the ninth inning when Adam Engel homered.

Carrasco (14-6) faced 28 batters and threw 97 pitches in his eighth career complete game, throwing 76 strikes.

Carlos Santana hit a two-run home run as Cleveland added three runs in the eighth inning to break open a 1-0 game.

After not allowing a hit through four innings, the White Sox had leadoff singles in the fifth and sixth innings off Carrasco, but Avisail Garcia and Kevan Smith were both doubled off on the next at-bat.

CUBS 1, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Avila knocked an RBI triple in the ninth inning, capping a duel between Jose Quintana and Gerrit Cole and lifting Chicago over Pittsburgh.

After Cole limited Chicago to two hits over eight innings, Avila scored pinch-runner Leonys Martin from second base with a drive to the right-field corner off reliever Daniel Hudson (2-6).

The only hits against Cole were Javier Baez's infield single in the second and John Jay's single in the eighth.

Wade Davis struck out two during a perfect ninth for his 29th save, preserving a win for Pedro Strop (4-4).

RED SOX 6, BLUE JAYS 1

BOSTON (AP) — Doug Fister gave up one run over seven innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs and Boston beat Toronto a day after the teams played a 19-inning marathon.

It was the second straight win for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who moved four games ahead of the second-place Yankees. New York's game at Baltimore was rained out.

Playing just 18 hours after completing a victory that lasted six hours and ended on Hanley Ramirez's bloop single, the Red Sox took charge with a four-run fourth that was capped by Bradley's homer.

Fister (5-7) allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked three, improving to 3-1 in his last four starts with a 1.50 ERA.

Joe Biagini (3-10) was tagged for five runs in 3 1/3 innings.

TWINS 10, RAYS 6

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (AP) — Eduardo Escobar had three hits and three RBIs, Brian Dozier and Ehire Adrianza both homered and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.

Minnesota ended a three-game skid streak and moved a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild-card spot.

The Twins scored three runs in the seventh to take the lead for good. Dozier, who hit his 29th homer leading off the game, was walked by reliever Steve Cishek (2-1) to open the inning. Jorge Polanco then bunted and Cishek threw wildly past first base, allowing Dozier to come all the way around to score for a 7-6 lead with Polanco advancing to third.

Taylor Rogers (6-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

NATIONALS 8, MARLINS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Gio Gonzalez and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and Washington beat Miami for the eighth consecutive time.

Gonzalez (14-6) pitched five scoreless innings but needed 101 pitches. Ryan Zimmerman hit his 31st homer, and Michael A. Taylor added his 14th.

The Nationals, who completed a three-game sweep, have outscored Miami 53-12 in their past eight meetings. Washington increased its lead in the NL East to 18 games over second-place Miami.

The Marlins have lost nine of their past 10 to fade from the NL wild-card race. Announced attendance was 14,390, smallest of the year for the second night in a row at Marlins Park. With South Florida bracing for Hurricane Irma, a head count at first pitch put the actual crowd size at 799.

Dillon Peters (0-1) gave up three runs in five innings.

RANGERS 12, BRAVES 8, 1st game

BRAVES 5, RANGERS 4, 2nd game

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double during Atlanta's five-run second inning against Cole Hamels and the Braves held off a rally to beat Texas and split a doubleheader Wednesday night.

Nomar Mazara had a two-run homer in the nightcap for Texas, which won the first game behind four hits from Elvis Andrus.

The Rangers are two games behind the Twins in the race for the second AL wild card.

Julio Teheran (10-11) earned his second straight home win, allowing three runs, five walks and five hits in five innings in Game 2.