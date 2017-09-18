MLB HR RECORD

Richard: What is the justification. We do not need the land for housing since there is plenty of other land. We do not need to sell this land off for money. We do not need it to drill for oil since much of the land leased for oil has not been explored. We should have a strong justification for this type of move. If it is only to go after Obama's legacy, we should realize that a move like that points to a vindictive, dangerous president that should not hold office.