MLB: Chicago Cubs clinch NL Central for 2nd year in a row

Members of the Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game to clinch the National League Central title Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (AP) — Addison Russell hit a three-run homer and John Lackey pitched six strong innings as the Chicago Cubs clinched their second consecutive NL Central title with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cubs reached the postseason for the third straight year for the first time since 1908. They are also the first defending World Series champion to win their division the next season since the 2009 Philadelphia Phillies and the first defending champion to reach the playoffs the next season since the Cardinals won the wild card in 2012.

Lackey (12-11) retired the final 10 batters he faced. The former Cardinal struck out three and gave up two hits and two walks.

Six Cubs relievers combined for three scoreless innings of relief.

Michael Wacha (12-9) was chased after allowing the first six Cubs to reach base in the seventh.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — From worst to wild card, the Minnesota Twins have completed a most remarkable reversal.

A couple hours after losing 4-2 to Cleveland, the Twins earned an AL wild-card berth the Angels lost 6-4 in 10 innings to White Sox.

A season after winning just 59 games, the Twins became the first team to lose at least 100 and then make the postseason the following year.

Manager Paul Molitor's team will play Tuesday night at either Yankee Stadium or Fenway Park in the wild-card game. Boston holds a three-game lead over New York in the AL East race.

Cleveland scored two runs off Adalberto Mejia (4-7). Mike Clevinger (12-5) won in relief for the Indians.

WHITE SOX 6, ANGELS 4, 10 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Nicky Delmonico hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Chicago and eliminate the Angels from playoff contention.

Delmonico, who had three hits and three RBIs, connected off Blake Parker (3-3).

Danny Farquhar (4-2) got the win.

ROCKIES 15, MARLINS 9

DENVER (AP) — Ian Desmond homered during a six-run second inning and playoff-chasing Colorado won hours after Major League Baseball approved the sale of the Marlins to an investment group featuring Derek Jeter.

Charlie Blackmon reached 100 RBIs for the Rockies, who with three games left are in prime position to contend for their first postseason berth since 2009. They are 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card spot.

Jon Gray (10-4) lasted six innings and hasn't allowed more than three runs in 13 straight starts. Adam Conley (7-8) gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings.

REDS 6, BREWERS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers rookie Brandon Woodruff was chased in a five-run third inning and Milwaukee's postseason hopes took another hit.

The Brewers have lost five of seven. They've dropped 2 ½ games behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot with only four games left.

Joey Votto hit his team-high 36th home run and Homer Bailey (6-9) threw seven strong innings for the Reds. Woodruff (2-3) made his major league debut last month.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 7

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello struggled in his final playoff tuneup, and David Price relieved him to solidify his role on the postseason roster as Boston lowered its magic number to two for winning the AL East.

Hanley Ramirez and Xander Bogaerts homered in a five-run third inning for the Red Sox after Porcello (11-17) gave up three runs in the first.

Boston, which is already guaranteed a playoff berth, maintained a three-game lead in the division over the second-place Yankees. The Red Sox could clinch the first back-to-back AL East titles in franchise history with a victory over Houston on Thursday and a New York loss to the Rays.

Marco Estrada (10-9) took the loss.

YANKEES 6, RAYS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Severino cruised through his final postseason tuneup and Starlin Castro, Greg Bird and Aaron Hicks all homered in the sixth inning for New York.

The Yankees remained three behind AL East-leading Boston with four to play.

Severino (14-6) struck out nine and allowed a run in six innings. He is lined up to start New York's playoff opener. The Yankees would host the AL wild-card game Tuesday against Minnesota if they don't win the division.

Matt Andriese (5-5) took the loss.

DODGERS 10, PADRES 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rich Hill allowed two hits over seven innings and Yasiel Puig, Curtis Granderson and Corey Seager homered to power Los Angeles.